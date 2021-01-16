Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN remained flat at $$94.55 during trading on Friday. 705,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $658,191.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,086.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $2,478,005. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

