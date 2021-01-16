Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.01. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

