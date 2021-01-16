Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.01. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

