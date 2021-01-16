Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 6.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.01. 23,090,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,481,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

