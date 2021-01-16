Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Critical Contrast

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.42 $111.86 million $1.62 8.18 Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.97 $9.23 million $0.75 17.55

Mack-Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Medical REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

