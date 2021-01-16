M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WINK stock opened at GBX 150.15 ($1.96) on Wednesday. M Winkworth PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

