Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lydall were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 279.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the third quarter worth $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lydall by 136.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL opened at $32.26 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $572.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.