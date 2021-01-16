Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.12.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$12.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

