Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.12.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.45 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

