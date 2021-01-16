Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 190,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 246,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$295.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.79.

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) (CVE:LUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

