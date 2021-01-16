Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.