Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.