Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

