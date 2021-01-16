Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

