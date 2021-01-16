Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

JEF opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

