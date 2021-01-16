Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.38 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

