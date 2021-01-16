Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

