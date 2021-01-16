Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

