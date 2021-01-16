Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $41,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IP. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

IP stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

