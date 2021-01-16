Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $212.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $222.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

