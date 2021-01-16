Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

