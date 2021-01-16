Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,648,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,176,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060,401 shares of company stock worth $61,053,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

