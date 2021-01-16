Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

