Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 333.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.