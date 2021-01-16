Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,800 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Ameren stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.