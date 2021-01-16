Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,680 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Monro were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

