Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,078.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 71,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

