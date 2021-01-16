Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $104,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $144.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.