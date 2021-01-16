Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

