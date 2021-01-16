Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $236,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,668 shares of company stock worth $2,255,561. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.