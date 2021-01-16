Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 632 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

