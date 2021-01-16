Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

