Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,384 shares of company stock worth $70,857,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $384.53 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

