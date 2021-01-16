Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires New Position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First National by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First National stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

