Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 344 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 731.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

ETN opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

