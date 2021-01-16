L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $72.23 on Friday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

