Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $492.46 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $492.46 million and $45.58 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.30 or 0.04214125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,853,829 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

