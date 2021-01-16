Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.63 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

