Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

