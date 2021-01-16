Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

