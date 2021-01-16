Livenodes Price Tops $0.0065 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 116.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00260771 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 994.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 111% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Livenodes Profile