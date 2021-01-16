LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

