Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $294.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.08.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $309.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.48 and its 200 day moving average is $251.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $330.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.