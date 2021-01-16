Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 3,393 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $10,416.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

