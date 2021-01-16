Linden Rose Investment LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

