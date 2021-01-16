Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$80.00. The company traded as high as C$73.56 and last traded at C$73.48, with a volume of 52168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.21.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,963.09. Insiders bought 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691 over the last three months.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

