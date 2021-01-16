Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 13.1%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 2,397,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,912,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

LMNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $129.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

