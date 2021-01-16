Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $15.46. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 27,394 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.