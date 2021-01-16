Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.47 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

