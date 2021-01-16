Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,895 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the typical daily volume of 380 put options.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

