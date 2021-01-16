Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNVGY. Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

