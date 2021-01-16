Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.44. The stock had a trading volume of 205,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,924. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.71. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock worth $6,309,346 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

